The one condition Jose Mourinho will give Michael Carrick new contract

There have been plenty of great players for Manchester United down the years, and sometimes, the shadows that the superstars cast often leaves some other players a little under appreciated.

Take today's squad for example. If you asked a school kid about their favourite Manchester United player, chances are they would tell you Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Paul Pogba.

Still, Michael Carrick has been at the club for 11 years now and has racked up over 300 appearances winning just about everything possible.

Article continues below

The Geordie-born midfielder has won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as winners medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Champions League.

The 34-time capped England international has been a staple of the Red Devils' midfield for over a decade and just when many thought he was going to leave last summer, he has proven he still has what it takes to play at the highest level.

Article continues below

But at 35-years-old - 36 in July - how much longer can Carrick expect to command a place in the United midfield?

According to The Sun, the only way Jose Mourinho will sign off on a new contract for Carrick this summer is if the long-serving midfielder takes a near 50 percent pay cut.

That would mean his current £130,000-a-week wages would look more like £70,000-a-week.

Of course, he is free to test his luck elsewhere in the summer, but at his age, can he really expect to take home much more than that?

Mourinho would be wise to keep hold of Carrick, though. There aren't many players that hit a pass as crisp as the former Tottenham man does and his playmaking abilities in front of the back four were, arguably, the catalyst for United going on their current 13-game unbeaten run.

As soon as Mourinho introduced him to the side this term, Pogba instantly started playing better. With Ander Herrera in the mix too, Mourinho has a nice balance in the middle of the park that won't be easy to find on the open market this summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms