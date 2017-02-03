What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jose Mourinho, Michael Carrick.

The one condition Jose Mourinho will give Michael Carrick new contract

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There have been plenty of great players for Manchester United down the years, and sometimes, the shadows that the superstars cast often leaves some other players a little under appreciated.

Take today's squad for example. If you asked a school kid about their favourite Manchester United player, chances are they would tell you Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Paul Pogba.

Still, Michael Carrick has been at the club for 11 years now and has racked up over 300 appearances winning just about everything possible.

Article continues below

The Geordie-born midfielder has won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as winners medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Champions League.

The 34-time capped England international has been a staple of the Red Devils' midfield for over a decade and just when many thought he was going to leave last summer, he has proven he still has what it takes to play at the highest level.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

Rumoured WrestleMania plans for WWE Universal title - Kevin Owens not involved

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

But at 35-years-old - 36 in July - how much longer can Carrick expect to command a place in the United midfield?

According to The Sun, the only way Jose Mourinho will sign off on a new contract for Carrick this summer is if the long-serving midfielder takes a near 50 percent pay cut.

That would mean his current £130,000-a-week wages would look more like £70,000-a-week.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

Of course, he is free to test his luck elsewhere in the summer, but at his age, can he really expect to take home much more than that?

Mourinho would be wise to keep hold of Carrick, though. There aren't many players that hit a pass as crisp as the former Tottenham man does and his playmaking abilities in front of the back four were, arguably, the catalyst for United going on their current 13-game unbeaten run.

As soon as Mourinho introduced him to the side this term, Pogba instantly started playing better. With Ander Herrera in the mix too, Mourinho has a nice balance in the middle of the park that won't be easy to find on the open market this summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again