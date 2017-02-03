A fight in Thailand left the audience stunned as Rafael Fiziev performed a sensational move to everyone’s surprise.

The fighter from Kyrgyzstan showed great awareness during his fight against Sorgraw Petyindeeacademy as he avoided a flying kick, dodging in a remarkable manner, as seen in the video further down this article.

Fiziev, who was a member of Phuket Top Team, went into the ring against his counterpart, hoping for a decent showing in the bout ahead.

The kickboxer with his tremendous speed and agility, leaned back almost at a 45-degree angle to duck out the way of the kick, which led to such dramatic outcome.

The reaction from the fighter is being compared with ‘Neo’ from the Matrix franchise and experts are startled with its impressive resemblance.

A fight that took place at the Toyota Marathon in Phitsanulok on January 27 went unknown till the antics during the bout was posted on the social media, and it instantly went viral, enabling millions across the globe to witness the astonishing feat.

Although the result went against the brilliant Kyrgyzstan fighter as Petyindeeacademy successfully trounced him by decision.

Keanu Reeves, who performed the stunt in the highly rated action movie, along with the makers undoubtedly have used special effects to perfect the action during the shoot, but the events in Thailand defied the laws of gravity with Fiziev bringing it into fruition without any external assistance.

Fiziev, however, has decided to call time on his kickboxing career as he is poised of a switch to Mixed Martial Arts in the days ahead.

