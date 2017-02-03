The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The Green Bay Packers' defense clearly wasn't ready for Julio Jones in the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta last month.

The Falcons' star receiver caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 44-21 blowout victory.

However, don't expect Jones to have the same level of success against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told ESPN.com that two receivers - Michael Floyd and Matthew Slater - have been simulating Jones in practice this week to ensure the starting defense is always facing someone fresh:

“That’s such a key guy for us, the routes and all that,” Belichick said. “We have two guys doing it so we won’t wear one guy out. “You’ve got to know where he is on every play."

That last sentence may be the understatement of the year by Belichick, but it's absolutely true. The Patriots will have no chance to win on Sunday if they can't contain Jones better than Green Bay did.

However, one advantage the Patriots do have is star cornerback Malcolm Butler and a healthy secondary. The Packers limped into the NFC Championship Game with a slew of injuries to their cornerbacks, which definitely hampered them.

Still, Belichick is the best game planner in all of football and will do his best to make sure the Pats are ready for Jones, while also ensuring that his defenders don't overlook running back Devonta Freeman, receiver Mohamed Sanu and star quarterback Matt Ryan's other dangerous offensive weapons.

Even with Belichick's meticulous preparation, though, slowing down Matty Ice and the Falcons is no easy task. The New England defense vs. the Atlanta offense will be exciting to watch on Sunday and will likely be the matchup that decides the outcome of the game.

