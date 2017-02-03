What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Big Show.

Big Show shows off his brilliant new physique in new photo

The Big Show knows that he doesn't have much time left in the WWE so he wants to close his book on his time with the company the way that he wants to, and in the shape he wants to be in.

Over the past couple of months, The World's Largest Athlete has been getting himself into shape in preparation for a match at WrestleMania 33 later this year against basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

He has been posting pictures of himself on his Twitter account showing off his progress from training hard and how much weight he has lost along the way.

Show began posting these pictures near the end of last year, first showing off his new toned arms, as well as another of him standing next to bench press king C.T. Fletcher, showing just how much weight he had lost around his waist and chest. He recently posted a photo of his new abs as well.

His latest photo, however, shows just how incredible his upper body now looks thanks to his training over the past couple of months. 

All of his training has even prompted his WrestleMania 33 opponent to post a training video of his own to show that he is ready for their clash as well.

Several fans have praised The Big Show for his training efforts, including John Cena, who told him to keep up the good work.

We're not far away from WrestleMania now, and it looks like the WWE universe is going to be in for a real treat from The World's Largest Athlete at the event because of the effort he has put into his training.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Big Show
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

