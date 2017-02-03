Jose Mourinho will sell three players to fund Antoine Griezmann deal

There’s still five months until the summer transfer window opens but we’ve already got a good idea about the biggest transfer.

That’s because we’ve seen dozens of reports suggesting Antoine Griezmann is on his way to Manchester United.

The Frenchman has a €100 million release clause at Atletico Madrid and, with every passing week, it seems more than more likely that he will be a United player come the summer.

But despite being one of the biggest clubs in the world in terms of revenue, United know they might find it difficult to cough up €100 million just one year after spending a similar amount on Paul Pogba.

Having the two most expensive players in world football - not to mention their astronomical wages - is enough to worry even United’s financial experts.

If Griezmann receives a similar salary to Pogba - £15 million-per-year - United will be paying out £82,000 every day in wages to those players alone.

Therefore, before Griezmann arrives, there simply has to be some departures to fund the deal.

And, according to the Independent, there will be three players shown the exit door to help make space for Griezmann.

They are Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini.

Rooney has been heavily linked with a move to China in the not too distant future with the 31-year-old currently struggling for first-team football.

Martial was arguably United's best player last season but, like Rooney, he too is failing to make the starting line-up on a consistent basis. Reports suggest that the 21-year-old is not too happy with Mourinho's constant snubs.

Meanwhile, Fellaini also finds himself as a bit-part figure at the club with Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera and Pogba all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson and his chief executive, David Gill, the Red Devils made sure that wages didn’t really go much above 50% if the club’s turnover. But, since they both departed, United have changed tact somewhat and have spent more than £500 million on transfers under three different managers.

With a lack of results, United simply cannot afford to keep spending these huge.

They will miss out on around £40 million if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League while kit manufacturers, Adidas, will also withhold £21 million. The fall in the value of the pound to the dollar since Brexit has seen United’s debt rise to £337 million.

So, while United may be one of the richest clubs in world football, even they need to balance the books from time to time and it seems Rooney, Martial and Fellaini will feel the full force of that.

