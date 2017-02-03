Chris Eubank Jr goes on strange rant calling out several high-profile opponents

Chris Eubank Jr will face IBO super middleweight champion Renold Quinlan on Saturday night and the bout is to be shown live on ITV pay-per-view.

The only problem is, the fight is not expected to do huge numbers and the British public are not flocking in their droves to see the fight.

That's partly to do with the entire Eubank clan not being the most endearing camp and the fact that Quinlan, despite being a world champion, is not a big name in the UK.

Eubank Jr has targeted the Australian (11-1 with 7 KOs) because he is not able to get a title fight at his more natural class of middleweight.

His one and only loss in his 24 professional outings came against now WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, and when he seemed primed to face Gennady Golovkin - the holder of the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles - but failed to sign the contract in time and Kell Brook took his place.

And yet, Next Gen seems to think there are big fights in his future.

"I’m coming for everybody. [James] DeGale, I want the rest of those teeth," Eubank Jr insisted. "I told everybody, I’m going to put them on my mantelpiece. Golovkin, I know I can beat him. He’s seen by you guys as one of the best pound-for-pound in the world. I don’t believe it. I don’t see it. I want him, and I can see holes.

"Yes, he’s got power, but it’s going to take a hell of a lot more than that to beat me," Eubank Jr continued. "I’ve got a very nice plan for that man. So Golovkin, I’m coming for you. I’m going to roast that guy."

In reality, Eubank Jr really hasn't beaten anyone of note to earn any of those fights and he is openly trying to get his hands on any world title he can to get himself into the picture.

However, he still hasn't forgotten about that loss to Saunders.

"Saunders, I’m never going to get past that fight. I’m never not going to have him out of my mind until I right that wrong. I want to even the score,” said Eubank Jr.

There's no doubt that Eubank Jr is name dropping on the eve of his pay-per-view in an attempt to drum up interest. For all the talent he appears to possess, he is yet to put it into practice against anyone to get the public excited.

The Amir Kahn approach of just calling people out isn't proven to be the best tactic.

