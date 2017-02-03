What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa responds to rumours of China move with x-rated Instagram post

According to reports, Diego Costa has agreed a £30 million-per-year move to China that will see him leave Chelsea in the summer.

Speaking to native radio station Cadena SER, Spanish journalist Manu Carreno explained how the 28-year-old moving to the Far East is now "total" and "absolute".

Antonio Conte has since addressed those rumours and while he insists Costa is happy at Chelsea, the Italian admitted anything is possible where the summer is concerned.

"I don't know," he said. "Every week I hear a lot of news over Diego. I think now the most important thing is to be focused on these championship and we are in a good position.

"Diego is an important player for us and he is happy to stay with us. These are the most important things not the future.

"What happens in the summer is far. It is important to be in the present than look to the future."

In response to speculation of a move to China, you might remember Costa performed the 'too much talk' celebration after scoring against Hull City last month.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Chelsea fans loved Costa sticking it to the media and they've now been given another reason to wax lyrical about the in-form striker.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown with Arsenal, Costa has taken to Instagram with an x-rated post to once again reiterate his commitment to Chelsea (see below).

Attached to a picture of himself playing for Chelsea, Costa wrote: "They talk too much s**t. Come on Chelsea!"

And Blues fans are going wild, as you can see in the comments section and the below screenshots.

Luckily for Chelsea, rumours of Costa leaving haven't disrupted his phenomenal goalscoring form this season, nor their title bid.

The Blues head into Saturday's clash top of the Premier League and nine points above Tottenham and Arsenal, who sit second and third respectively.

Indeed, victory at Stamford Bridge would not only bolster their own title challenge but effectively put an end to Arsenal's.

Costa has a decent goalscoring record when it comes to playing Arsenal, too, having scored two goals in four games against the Gunners.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

