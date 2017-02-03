Tom Brady is normally cool and calm under pressure, which has led to him becoming one of the NFL's all-time greats.

However, during a media appearance ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, the New England Patriots quarterback admitted to being scared after a prank by tight end Martellus Bennett.

While Brady was answering a question about the upcoming big game against the Atlanta Falcons, Bennett yelled "Hi Tom!" in a high-pitched voice, causing Brady to jump.

In the video below, you can see Brady's reaction and hear him admit that the prank "scared the crap" out of him:

It's good to see Brady have a little bit of fun ahead of the big game, as he is usually so focused on the task at hand. Of course, he finishes answering the reporter's question before addressing the prank, but it's easy to see how much Bennett rattled him as his face turns bright red.

However, at the end of the video, Old Man Brady returns, telling Bennett to go to sleep and get some rest.

With star tight end Rob Gronkowski having missed most of the season with an injury, Bennett has stepped up to be a big target for Brady. He'll have to have a great game on Sunday to help the Pats keep up with the high-octane Atlanta offense.

Keeping the mood light ahead of what's sure to be a pressure-packed Super Bowl is what Bennett does best, though, so it's a good thing Brady has him around to keep things from getting too serious too soon.

