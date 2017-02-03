You may have heard about the ridiculous recovery from England prop Joe Marler.

The 26-year-old broke his leg a little under a month ago, meaning he was likely to miss the Six Nations.

However, in a remarkable recovery, he is now in Eddie Jones' squad for the tournament, and he has finally revealed how he made his inhuman recovery.

Marler puts his rapid recovery from a broken leg down to drinking two pints of full-fat milk a day.

The loose-head was named in England's starting XV for Saturday's Test against France after it originally looked like he was going to miss their first two matches of the Six Nations.

His recovery has been remarkable given he is back scrummaging and in the Test team less than three weeks after the original prognosis put his return at over a month.

Marler fractured his leg against Worcester on Jan. 1, but the diagnosis was only confirmed after he pulled up in the warm-up prior to their match against Sale on Jan. 7.

When Marler originally heard the results of the scan on his broken leg, he thought it was a joke given he had been jogging. But, then came the x-ray and Marler - who was lined up to be first-choice in this championship due to the injury to Mako Vunipola - thought he was going to miss his chance in the Six Nations.

England coach Eddie Jones put Marler's recovery in part down to the sea air in close proximity to the prop's house, but he believes milk played a role alongside the work of experienced senior physiotherapist Pask.

"Your mum or whoever says milk is really good for you and you don't really believe it until you really need it because you've got a broken leg, apparently, so I just drank loads of that," Marler said.

"I'm not putting it all on that, I'm putting it on Pask as well but yeah, it's helped, I think.

"[It was] Just two pints of milk a day, I think it's something I'll keep doing because it's really tasty and I always thought green top was good for you because it's reduced fat but they gave me licence to have blue top and the odd day I'd have that gold top stuff, the one with like 1,000 calories in one. Maybe I won't carry on with that but blue top, it's been really good for me."

Marler admits that when the scan confirmed the break: “I thought I was going to miss my chance. But there’s a lot of calcium in milk and two pints a day did the trick.

“I always thought Green Top was good for you because it’s reduced fat, but they gave me licence to have Blue Top.”

