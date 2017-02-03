For at least two years now, the WWE have given Roman Reigns a hard push when it comes to booking, putting him in the main event of pay-per-views whenever they can as they desire him to become the next John Cena and face of the company.

Despite their efforts, however, The Big Dog has not exactly been a hit with the fans, and sometimes they even boo at the sight of him on WWE programming. The push clearly isn't working the way the company thought it would.

Generally, if a superstar can't get over in the desired way, WWE would stop the push and move onto someone else. Yet, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns' push is not going to be stopping anytime soon despite the bad reaction to his booking. In fact, it could go on forever.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Meltzer was asked if he thinks Roman's hard push will continue after Finn Balor returns from injury, to which he replied: "It will never end. Isn't that obvious by now."

Although he has said The Big Dog's push isn't going to be stopping, he didn't mention exactly how he would be booked during this push. From recent WWE programming, there is a sign that Reigns could be on his way to a heel turn, which is something fans have been begging for for a long time.

Article continues below

All of the best superstars in WWE history have been through some sort of heel turn before they became big names within the business. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and even John Cena all went through heel turns before becoming some of the company's biggest stars.

Reigns could be following a similar path after his staredown with The Undertaker at the Royal Rumble last weekend, which is likely to lead to the speculated match between the two at this year's WrestleMania. He could then win this match in a heel way, giving fans a legitimate reason to boo him.

Following this, The Big Dog could become a dominant Universal champion taking on face after face, before eventually be turned back to babyface a few years down the line, which is comparable booking to several other big named superstars before him.

If Reigns' push is never going to stop, at least book it in a way that fans would enjoy seeing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms