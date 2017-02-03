What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ronaldinho explains the circumstances behind leaving Barcelona in 2008

The summer of 2008 saw the start of a new era at Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola was appointed as the new head coach and ushered in a fresh, modern approach which would result in Barcelona reemerging as a European giant that absolutely no one wanted to face.

That approach included some major personnel changes too and they don't come much bigger than Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian superstar was still rated as one of the best in the world but decided to move to AC Milan after Guardiola's arrival, which prompted many to assume the pair did not see eye-to-eye.

However, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldinho has cleared up exactly how his departure from the Camp Nou was manufactured.

It turns out that Guardiola - now in charge at Manchester City - had wanted to keep the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner at the club but by that stage, Ronaldinho's mind had already been made up.

"When [Guardiola] arrived he asked if we could see each other," Ronaldinho said, as per Marca.

"So I met with him and he told me that he wanted me in the team and that he wanted me to stay because he was counting on me.

Barcelona v AC Milan - Joan Gamper Trophy

"I thanked him for that, but I told him that I had sensed my time at Barcelona had already come to a close and I decided to leave."

After scoring 91 times in 198 appearances for Barcelona, Ronaldinho made one of the toughest calls of his career to depart on his own terms.

And he was also keen to ensure the record on his relationship with Guardiola was put straight for good.

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Ronaldinho added: "Besides the fact that he asked me to stay, I could never hold any resentment towards someone who is like family to me.

"I have a good relationship with [Guardiola], which stems from my relationship with his brother Pere from when he was with Nike."

The now 36-year-old struggled to recreate his world-beating best form in Serie A and moved back to Brazil 2011.

AC Milan's Brazilian forward Ronaldinho

His last game came two years ago for Fluminense before he agreed to terminate his 18-month contract with the club after just two months following a poor spell of form.

The former Barcelona star has made a return to football, though, after recently being appointed as an ambassador for the Catalans.

