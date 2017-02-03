Ferrari says it wants clarity from Formula One's new owner Liberty Media regarding the shape of the championship beyond 2020 if it is to buy a stake.

Liberty is eager for current teams to buy shares in F1 because it believes their investment and having a financial interest will help drive the series forward.

However, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said that there is little reason for teams to invest right now due to uncertainty beyond 2020.

He said: "We're in discussions with Liberty and I just recently had a meeting with Chase [Carey, F1 CEO].

"The issue is not just the question of the financial investment. This is something that we do for living in a very serious way.

"The Concorde Agreement expires in 2020, so becoming a non-voting shareholder in an entity, which would effectively keep us trapped in without knowledge of what 2021 and the later world will look like, is something I consider unwise.

"One of the things that I tabled with Chase is clarity on what the post-2020 world looks like, and what Ferrari may be able to get from its involvement in Formula One activities.

"Once we have clarity, then I think it becomes a lot easier to decide whether we want to participate in this venture. I think that there's a huge amount of upside left in F1, which if properly managed, can deliver rewards for everybody who is an investor in this business.

"We need clarity and we're not there yet."

Marchionne is aware Liberty has discussed the possibility of an equal distribution of money among teams but does not believe that will impact the extra payment Ferrari receives under the current agreement.

"There's going to be no changes to the contractual agreements until 2020 with F1 and Ferrari," he added.

"The topic has not even been brought up and it will be fairly unwise to raise it as a discussion topic."

Several teams are in discussions with Liberty regarding purchasing shares, with McLaren executive director Zak Brown suggesting outfits need more time to decide whether to get involved.

It would be no surprise if other teams too started to contact Liberty in order to gain clarity over the situation.

