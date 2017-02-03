What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Real Madrid are just two games away from breaking extraordinary record

The La Liga season has just crept over the halfway point, and Real Madrid have already set their title credentials by scoring over half a century of goals.

And while they're only the second highest scorers in the league so far this term, they have managed to get themselves into a position to break an impressive record.

Sat a goal behind Barcelona in the charts, Zinedine Zidane's men have spread their goals out more than the Catalan side, and should they find the net in their next two games they will equal a club record of scoring in 41 consecutive games.

All Real will have to do is score in both of their upcoming away games against Celta Vigo and Osasuna and they'll equal the record, but should they score in the Champions League clash against Napoli, they'll break it.

Having played 34 games so far this season, Real are the only team in any of Europe's top five leagues to score in every game they've played.

The last time that Real failed to score, according to Marca, is when they met Manchester City in a goaless draw in last season's Champions League.

The stalemate at the Etihad was then followed by a 1-0 victory back at the Bernabeu courtesy of an own goal from Fernando.

Real first set the record during the 51/52 and 52/53 seasons, when Santiago Bernabeu was the president of the club, and have the club have come close to breaking the record three times.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-REALSOCIEDAD

During the 88/89 and 87/88 campaigns Leo Beenhakker came close, while Jose Mourinho gave it a good go in 11/12, but ultimately fell short.

Zinedine Zidane has already guided the club to a new record in terms of unbeaten games, and now looks set to break a second record in the same season.

La Liga
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gareth Bale

