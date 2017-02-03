Sometimes karma plays out in the sports world.

Just before halftime in Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, that’s exactly what happened.

Taking advantage of a lax and tired Clippers defense, Steph Curry was able to come up with an easy rebound and lay the ball up, growing the Warriors’ lead to 12 (61-49).

However, after the play, he showboated, flexing his muscles on the Clippers defense.

But he didn’t get the last laugh. Check out what happened on the very next play in the clip below.

DeAndre Jordan is a grown man and that was a big-time hit.

It’s also worth noting that it was a perfectly legal screen as well, as Jordan stayed in a set position when he delivered the blow.

After that play, you can assume that Curry had a word with reserve Kevon Looney, who failed to call out the screen. (Looney was filling in for the injured Draymond Green, who sat the game out.)

On the night, Curry put up 29 points and 11 assists along with three assists and three steals in the 133-120 victory. The hard screen didn’t appear to affect him for the rest of the game, despite what must have been quite an initial shock.

Jordan was limited to nine points and seven rebounds in the losing effort, but delivered the hardest hit of the contest.

The two teams meet again on February 23 in what should be another physical and exciting battle.