WWE

Big Show.

John Cena issues Shaq a warning about The Big Show ahead of 'Mania clash

One of the first confirmed matches for this year's WrestleMania was The Big Show vs Shaquille O'Neal in what looks like it could be an epic encounter.

In preparation for his match, The World's Largest Athlete has been working out and working out hard, posting his incredible progress on his Twitter account and showing how much weight he is losing and how lean he is becoming.

The Big Show looks completely different to how he was when he last came face to face with Shaq at WrestleMania 32. John Cena was recently asked by TMZ Sports about his fellow WWE superstar and the advice he would give to the basketball legend when they square off again at WrestleMania 33.

“I just got to hang out with Shaq, filming Carpool Karaoke, and Shaq is such an awesome dude. Don’t underestimate Big Show. [Big Show is] taking it very seriously, and he is in great shape. I’ve known Show for 15 years, and he has truly transformed his body.

"I think he’s got something to prove this year at WrestleMania and keep in mind, this is a guy that two years ago was serenaded by the audience [with] chants of ‘Please retire.’ And I know that kind of hit him close. I know he’s busting ass to make sure he makes his mark on WrestleMania.

“So Shaq, I loved hanging out with you, and it was a bunch of fun, my man Show’s gonna take it serious. So if you want hype, that’s hype.”

We've seen how serious Big Show is taking this match through the training photos he has taken during his workouts, so hopefully, Shaq is able to bring his A-game to the match to make it an awesome clash between the two later this year at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Big Show
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

