Watch: High school basketball team freak out at the sight of LeBron James

LeBron James is a superstar talent who attracts interest at every corner. The Cleveland Cavaliers man is used to the attention that comes with being the best in the business.

So his interaction with a bunch of high school kids would've been just another day at the office for 'The King'. But it couldn't have been further from that for the young ballers.

Following a high school game at the Quickens Loan Arena, the youngsters were treated to a special surprise as the three-time champion took the court to do some practice.

The school kids could hardly contain their excitement at seeing LeBron up close and personal, and did exactly what you'd expect of children: went absolutely mental.

Locked in the zone, James did not acknowledge the youngsters - in the short video clip at least - as he put up shots from the corner. However, seeing one of their heroes in the flesh would've been enough for these hopefuls.

The incident came before the Cavaliers' game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. James was two rebounds away from a triple-double as he finished with 27 points, eight boards and 12 assists.

Kyle Korver had his best night in The Land as he dropped 20 points, shooting an impressive 8-11 from the field.