Speed is everything on FIFA 17.

While strength, height and stamina are all important physical attributes, you're destined for failure if your team doesn't possess some kind of pace.

But speed is rendered pretty useless if a player doesn't have the dribbling ability to match.

Greuther Furth midfielder Mathis Bolly, for example, is one of FIFA 17's fastest players with 96 pace, but his 65 dribbling severely lets him down.

As a result, when it comes to running with the ball, the Ivorian isn't very good.

Then you have players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, who all possess high ratings when it comes to pace and dribbling.

But who's the fastest dribbler? Well, thanks to YouTuber Wrzzer, we now have the answer.

In the video below, Wrzzer put FIFA 17's 16 fastest players through a speed test, whereby they sprinted from one 18-yard box to the other while dribbling the ball.

Here were the four finalists, alongside their pace and dribbling ratings: Gareth Bale (94/86), Theo Walcott (93/80), Cristiano Ronaldo (92/91) and Lionel Messi (89/96).

FIFA 17 SPEED TEST

So, there you have it: Bale is officially the fastest dribbler on FIFA 17, followed by Messi, Ronaldo and then, somewhat surprisingly, Walcott.

Messi's 89 pace appears to let him down, while Walcott's lowly 80 dribbling means he can't run at full pace while controlling the ball.

The conclusion to be drawn here is that Bale is a must if you're trying to build a team that combines pace with dribbling - though he'll set you back a small fortune on Ultimate Team.

According to FUTBIN, the 90-rated Welshman is worth roughly 590,000 coins on PlayStation 4 and 424,000 on Xbox One.

But despite Bale's deadly blend of pace and dribbling, he's still worth a lot less than Ronaldo and Messi.

Ronaldo costs over 1.7 million coins on FIFA 17, while Messi would set you back almost 900,000.

