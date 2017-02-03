Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: Dwight Howard sought out James Harden post-game to hug his former teammate

Dwight Howard's final season with the Houston Rockets holds fond memories for absolutely nobody. 

The Texas organisation, who currently sit third in the west and have been rejuvenated by new head coach Mike D'Antoni and James Harden's move to point guard, faltered to eighth in the 2015/16 campaign and put up a feeble effort in the playoffs as they were dispatched 4-1 by the Golden State Warriors. 

There were evident chemistry issues between Harden and Howard, the star duo who were supposed to make the Rockets a real contender for the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

Howard returned to the Toyota Center for the first time this season on Thursday night as the Atlanta Hawks came back in the fourth quarter behind Tim Hardaway Jr. and snatched what, at the start of the final 12 minutes, looked like an unlikely win. 

The center ended the evening with 24 points and 23 rebounds on a night where he showed his true ability. 

Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks

Howard got into a to-do with Patrick Beverley during the game, leaving the guard in a heap on the hardwood after a hard screen. But on the whole, there was little tension between the former All-Star and his old teammates. 

And according to Calvin Watkins, Rockets writer for ESPN, Howard even went into the Houston locker room post-game and, quite surprisingly, hugged Harden. 

Maybe their 'toxic' relationship was all media speculation. 

