Julian Draxler has enjoyed a dream start to his Paris Saint-Germain career.

Since joining the French champions in January, Draxler has made five appearances and scored four goals - most of which have been beauties too.

The 23-year-old's name has been thrown around for the last few years as one to look out for and it appears he is well on the way to fulfilling the potential so many expect.

Article continues below

Like most talented youngsters today, Draxler was heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League before he opted for PSG.

Arsenal were believed to be one of those most interested in signing the German international but, like so many before him, Draxler snubbed the chance to work with Arsene Wenger.

Article continues below

However, that's not to say the former Wolfsburg star wouldn't have enjoyed a similarly successful switch to the Emirates.

In fact, judging by an answer Draxler provided during a recent interview, he certainly would have been at least a bit tempted to move to north London.

Draxler was asked which fellow German star he'd wish he could play alongside at his new club, to which he responded Mesut Ozil.

“There is one but I'm afraid it'll put me in difficulty if I say it. I'd like to see Mesut Ozil here," he told BeIn Sports, as per the Evening Standard.

“He can play in any team in the world. So if he wants to come, he will be welcome from my side anyway.”

Given the ongoing saga surrounding Ozil's contract, little comments like Draxler's aren't going to make Arsenal fans feel any more at ease.

The Gunners' German playmaker has just 18 months to run on his current deal and supporters are no closer to finding out if he will extend his stay at the Emirates.

Should we reach the summer with no further news, you can guarantee clubs such as PSG will be preparing a swoop while Arsenal still have the opportunity to cash in on their prized asset.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms