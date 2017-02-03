Official online NBA destination in the UK

Football

Ronaldo.

Forbes reveals the world's highest paid athletes of 2016

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With Floyd Mayweather not taking to the ring in 2016, the legendary boxer has lost his place as Forbes’ richest sportsman.

But Mayweather wasn’t the only sportsman losing his place in the 10 with Tiger Woods dropping to 12th after a year crippled with injury.

Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo has been officially crowned as the richest sportsmen after a remarkable calendar year - becoming the first footballer to be the world’s highest paid sports star.

Article continues below

The former Manchester United star raked in an eye-watering £70.4 million in a calendar year that he won the Champions League, World Club Championship and Euro 2016.

His incredible revenue came from his salary - which is around £440,000-per-week - his sponsorship endorsements and bonuses.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

Watch: Ronaldo humiliates young 'keeper with ruthless step-overs and finish

Like he did with the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards, Ronaldo pipped Lionel Messi who was left trailing in second.

Although the Argentine is hardly going to complain at pocketing £65 million, though.

Here is the top 20:

1 | Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - £70.6m

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-REALSOCIEDAD

2 | Lionel Messi (Football) - £65m
3 | Lebron James (Basketball) - £61.9m
4 | Roger Federer (Tennis) - £54.4m

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN5 | Kevin Durant (Basketball) - £45.1m
6 | Novak Djokovic (Tennis) - £44.6m
7 | Cam Newton (American Football) - £42.5m

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers8 | Phil Mickelson (Golf) - £42.3m
9 | Jordan Spieth (Golf) - £42.2m
10 | Kobe Bryant (Basketball) - £39.9m

WSJ.D LIVE After Dark

11 | Lewis Hamilton (F1) - £36.8m
12 | Tiger Woods (Golf) - £36.2m
13 | Eli Manning (American Football) - £36m

Wild Card Round - New York Giants v Green Bay Packers

14 | Joe Flacco (American Football) - £35.6m
15 | Tom Brady (American Football) - £35.7m
16 | Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) - £35.2m

Jose Pedraza v Gervonta Davis

17 | Rory McIlroy (Golf) - £34m
18 | Russell Wilson (American Football) - £33.4m
19 | Sebastian Vettel (F1) - £32.8m
20 | Philip Rivers (American Football) - £30.4m

Kansas City Chiefs v San Diego Chargers

As you see, other than Ronaldo and Messi, there are no other footballers in the top 20. However, Messi’s teammate Neymar comes in at 21st earning £30m.

Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, who conducted the research, said: “With Mayweather hanging up his gloves and Woods hampered by injuries, there is an opening at the top.

“Filling the gap is the biggest star in the biggest sport on the planet. This year, soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest-paid athlete, with earnings of $88m (£70.4m) over the past 12 months from salary, bonuses and endorsements.

“Ronaldo is only the second team athlete after Michael Jordan to rank as the top-paid since Forbes began tracking earnings in 1990.”

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
Joe Flacco
Football
Premier League
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again