If you happened to be watching the exciting matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets on Thursday night, you probably noticed something.

There was no love lost between Dwight Howard and the Houston Rockets.

Recall that the center played in Houston for the past three seasons. That led to some chirping between Howard and his former teammates throughout the contest.

That, of course, included Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley, who prides himself on being an elite trash talker. In an early fourth quarter altercation, you could clearly see that the point guard directly told Howard that he was “all talk”.

Check out what happened below.

Boom! You have to give props to the point guard for hopping back up on his feet after basically running into a brick wall.

Howard, who went off for 24 points and 23 rebounds in a dominant performance, got the best of Beverely in that situation.

Also, to add salt in Beverley’s wound, the Hawks erased a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to come back and win the game by the score of 113-108.

The Houston point guard turned in an underwhelming performance with nine points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and hurt feelings over 31 minutes on the court.

That’s what happens when you mess with a 7-footer who also happens to have a six-pack.

If Dwight was looking for some revenge on Thursday night, he delivered in both physical and emotional fashion.