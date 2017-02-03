What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Yaya Sanogo.

Arsenal fans react to Yaya Sanogo's inclusion to Champions League squad

It's fair to say that many Arsenal fans probably assumed that they'd seen the last of Yaya Sanogo at their club.

The 24-year-old has yet to make a single appearance this season, but failed to move on during the January transfer window.

But it now seems as though he could be given a second chance to impress after Arsene Wenger included him in the Champions League squad to face Bayern Munich this month.

Sanogo is such a spectral figure in north London, and hasn't featured for the first team since December 2014 and has since spent time on loan with no less than three clubs in the meantime.

However, spells with Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic didn't prove fruitful and his career is now in limbo. So with this in mind, his inclusion in the squad to face the Bundesliga giants could very much be his last chance to salvage his career.

But Arsenal fans aren't seeing it that way. In fact, they're rather upset about it.

Sanogo is joined in the squad by the likes of Danny Welbeck and Per Mertesacker, who are both returning from long-term injuries.

However, Sanogo has made the cut ahead of Carl Jenkinson, who was heavily linked with a move away last month.

But none of that seems to have made a dent on the fans, and their focus is solely centred on Sanogo's presence.

And they took to social media in their numbers to express their disbelief at him getting another crack of the whip.

