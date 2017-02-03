Earlier this week, WWE broke the news that Seth Rollins had picked up a knee injury after his segment with Triple H and Samoa Joe on Monday Night Raw.

It is speculated The Architect will be out for around eight weeks, meaning there is a slim chance he could still have his match at WrestleMania 33 later this year with The Game as expected. However, WWE is also planning for an eventuality that he isn't able to compete.

If the former Shield member isn't able to have a match, PWInsider has reported another superstar could be in line to face Triple H at The Showcase of the Immortals.

They have reported if Rollins is unable to compete, Shane McMahon will take his place and have a match against The Cerebral Assassin in Orlando, Florida on April 2.

They have said: "Should Rollins not be able to work Wrestlemania 33, there will obviously be a change in plans. One pitch that has made the rounds over the last 24 hours is for Triple H to wrestle Shane McMahon at the show. We will see if that ends up being the direction if Rollins' injury requires an extended period of absence from WWE storylines."

This wouldn't be a bad way to go as there are several storylines that could be used and intertwined with one another to make it good viewing.

There's the Raw vs SmackDown Live rivalry over which show is the best, and also the power struggle within the McMahon family for who should take over the company once Vince McMahon has had enough.

A match between Triple H and Shane-O-Mac would mean the SmackDown Live commissioner will not be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania, meaning The Phenomenal One could be facing someone else at the show. Many fans would like this as they didn't think him taking on Shane would be a good match in the first place.

PWInsider also noted that the WWE is scheduled to make an announcement about Rollins' injury next week on Raw, so until we know for certain that he will not be able to compete at WrestleMania, there's still a chance he could.

