Jahlil Okafor’s NBA career has been a very confusing one so far.

The third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft immediately took on the go-to scorer’s role for a young and inexperienced Philadelphia 76ers team during his rookie season last year.

As a result, he put up a very impressive 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 30.0 minutes per contest in 2015-2016.

However, the injury bug has bitten him. After missing 29 games last season, he has missed a handful of games this year and has been on a minutes restriction for much of this season.

Also due to the emergence of Joel Embiid and others, he has taken a backseat in terms of being a go-to player. He’s currently averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over 23.1 minutes per game through 34 games played (19 starts) this year.

Due to the deep frontcourt depth of the 76ers (including Embiid, Nerlens Noel, Richaun Holmes, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric), Okafor might find himself on the outside looking in, especially due to his recent struggles on the court.

Per CSNChicago.com, the Chicago Bulls have reached out to the 76ers in regards to a potential trade for Okafor, who happens to be a native Chicagoan.

“So far, there’s more interest on the Bulls’ side than the 76ers’ side, according to sources, but the Bulls are interested in Okafor’s services. Because salaries have to match and Okafor is on a rookie-scale deal, one wonders how it can work if the 76ers aren’t enamored with some of the Bulls’ young players who’ve yet to fully blossom.”

As a result of that lack of interest, “The Bulls could conceivably open up talks to a third team if need be, considering it isn’t likely they’d want to part with any future first-round picks as they’re still deciding how they are to proceed with franchise direction in the next couple seasons.”

While Okafor isn’t an above-the-rim low-post player, he can certainly score at a high rate as a back-to-the-basket power forward or center, as evidenced by his play last season.

With a plethora of nifty moves around the hoop, he would likely benefit from a change of scenery and a new opportunity.

His native Chicago would presumably be an ideal setting for his redemption story.