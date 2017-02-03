Frank Lampard's retirement marked the end of an era in more than one way.

The former England international eventually called time on his 21-year career yesterday and posted an emotional statement via Instagram to announce his decision.

The amount of tributes that poured in from ex-teammates, pundits, coaches and fans alike were truly startling and it just goes to show how fondly Lampard is thought of.

The 38-year-old had been without a club since leaving New York City last year and confirmed that he did receive offers from within the Premier League to continue playing.

Chelsea were one of those briefly linked with making a move but much to the disappointment of their supporters, it will not be happening.

The news of Lampard's retirement clearly got Michael Essien reminiscing about the glory days at Stamford Bridge.

He posted a classy tweet on Friday evening with a photo of a Chelsea XI posing for a photo before a match.

Of the XI, just one player remains at the club - John Terry - and Essien thought now was the perfect opportunity to praise the longevity of his former captain by accompanying the image with: "Last man standing captain @johnterry.26 #Respect#Legend#CFC"

However, there was one small problem.

The John Terry Essien tagged in his tweet isn't actually John Terry.

Well, it might be, just not the one his message was supposed to be directed at.

The person with the Twitter handle @johnterry hasn't tweeted since last August and at the time of writing, has just under 1,900 followers.

The problem is: the Chelsea captain doesn't actually have an official Twitter account and because Essien posted the same message on both Twitter and Instagram, Terry's Instagram handle (johnterry.26) wasn't compatible with both social media platforms so @johnterry was tagged instead.

A pretty easy mistake to make, to be honest. If @johnterry does ever return to Twitter, though, he might notice a big influx of new followers.

Nevertheless, we're sure Terry will appreciate the post regardless.

