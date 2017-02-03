What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives amazing response when asked where he'd play in the NFL

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's Superbowl Sunday this weekend, and given the sport's surge in popularity across Europe in recent years it's fair to say there will be a big number of footballers amongst those tuning in.

Whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be one of them is anyone's guess, but he's under no illusions as to what position he'd play if he'd picked up a more oval looking ball than a round one.

This week the big Swede met up with Atlanta Falcons defensive end Osi Umenyiora to answer a few questions, which you can see in the video below.

Article continues below

The two shared a mutual respect for each other and answered a few questions for MUTV with one question in particular getting a rather hilarious answer from the 35-year-old.

During what looked like a moment of downtime, Umenyiora turned to Ibrahimovic and asked him if he ever thought he could take to gridiron and what position would he play.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

West Ham slammed on Twitter for response to Frank Lampard's retirement

Huge addition to FIFA 18 could have been revealed on Instagram

Huge addition to FIFA 18 could have been revealed on Instagram

What followed was just brilliant.

"The guy who makes the difference! I’d be the one who catches the ball," he said.

“Maybe I wouldn’t be so fast but I would be like a bull and run through all of them.”

Umenyiora confessed later that he is a huge fan of Ibrahimovic, revealing that the 35-year-old got him through a "really tough period in my life" when he spent the entirety of 2008 on the sidelines through injury.

The Giants star revealed that he frequently played as Zlatan of FIFA when he was still with Inter Milan, and after doing so he "fell in love" with him.

Needless to say, Umenyiora has seen his fair share of interviews with the great man if he is as in love with him as he says, but seeing Zlatan's ego first hand must have been a real thrill.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again