It's Superbowl Sunday this weekend, and given the sport's surge in popularity across Europe in recent years it's fair to say there will be a big number of footballers amongst those tuning in.

Whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be one of them is anyone's guess, but he's under no illusions as to what position he'd play if he'd picked up a more oval looking ball than a round one.

This week the big Swede met up with Atlanta Falcons defensive end Osi Umenyiora to answer a few questions, which you can see in the video below.

The two shared a mutual respect for each other and answered a few questions for MUTV with one question in particular getting a rather hilarious answer from the 35-year-old.

During what looked like a moment of downtime, Umenyiora turned to Ibrahimovic and asked him if he ever thought he could take to gridiron and what position would he play.

What followed was just brilliant.

"The guy who makes the difference! I’d be the one who catches the ball," he said.

“Maybe I wouldn’t be so fast but I would be like a bull and run through all of them.”

Umenyiora confessed later that he is a huge fan of Ibrahimovic, revealing that the 35-year-old got him through a "really tough period in my life" when he spent the entirety of 2008 on the sidelines through injury.

The Giants star revealed that he frequently played as Zlatan of FIFA when he was still with Inter Milan, and after doing so he "fell in love" with him.

Needless to say, Umenyiora has seen his fair share of interviews with the great man if he is as in love with him as he says, but seeing Zlatan's ego first hand must have been a real thrill.

