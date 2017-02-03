Steph Curry is recognized as the best shooter in the NBA.

Some have even already labeled him as the best pure shooter of all-time.

With the NBA’s All-Star festivities fast approaching, the 3-point shootout participants were announced, and shockingly, Curry’s name wasn’t included on the list.

As the 2015 winner and 2016 runner-up, Curry was expected to take part again, but it seems as though the ship has sailed for him.

Here’s what he told Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News regarding his decision.

"I've done it six times I think. I told myself I was going to do it until I won. And then I won. And then I had to defend. And then Klay beat me. So it's a little bit of an internal battle. But honestly, this All-Star Weekend is kind of the slowest, schedule-wise, I've had and I wanted to capitalize off that rest.”

Hard to argue with that. The NBA’s regular season is 82 games and the Playoffs can add on as many as 28 more.

Curry actually competed in the event five times, not six, but the desire for rest and some down-time makes a ton of sense.

He did reveal that it was a tough decision from him competitive-wise, though.

“So it was a tough decision 'cause I love the spotlight of being out there shooting, competing with the field and yourself. It's so much fun to be out there with the lights and the atmosphere, just you and the rim. But I put a lot of equity into that contest and it's time to kind of move on.”

As a result, Thompson becomes the clear and obvious favorite in what is always an exhilarating spectacle.

Joining Thompson will be C.J. McCollum, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Nick Young and Wesley Matthews.

Warriors fans are treated with a three-point shooting barrage from Curry and company on a nightly basis. Therefore, they won't miss out from his absence in the All-Star event.