Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Steph Curry explains why he’s skipping 3-point contest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steph Curry is recognized as the best shooter in the NBA.

Some have even already labeled him as the best pure shooter of all-time.

With the NBA’s All-Star festivities fast approaching, the 3-point shootout participants were announced, and shockingly, Curry’s name wasn’t included on the list.

As the 2015 winner and 2016 runner-up, Curry was expected to take part again, but it seems as though the ship has sailed for him.

Here’s what he told Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News regarding his decision.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

"I've done it six times I think. I told myself I was going to do it until I won. And then I won. And then I had to defend. And then Klay beat me. So it's a little bit of an internal battle. But honestly, this All-Star Weekend is kind of the slowest, schedule-wise, I've had and I wanted to capitalize off that rest.”

Hard to argue with that. The NBA’s regular season is 82 games and the Playoffs can add on as many as 28 more.

Curry actually competed in the event five times, not six, but the desire for rest and some down-time makes a ton of sense.

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

He did reveal that it was a tough decision from him competitive-wise, though.

“So it was a tough decision 'cause I love the spotlight of being out there shooting, competing with the field and yourself. It's so much fun to be out there with the lights and the atmosphere, just you and the rim. But I put a lot of equity into that contest and it's time to kind of move on.”

As a result, Thompson becomes the clear and obvious favorite in what is always an exhilarating spectacle.

Foot Locker Three-Point Contest 2015

Joining Thompson will be C.J. McCollum, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Nick Young and Wesley Matthews. 

Warriors fans are treated with a three-point shooting barrage from Curry and company on a nightly basis. Therefore, they won't miss out from his absence in the All-Star event. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again