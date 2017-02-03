When the Phoenix Suns signed Derrick Jones Jr. out of UNLV, they knew that he would be a project.

As an ultra-athletic wing player, the 19-year-old made a name for himself in college in high school for throwing down incredible highlight-reel dunks in games and practices.

Now, despite playing a whopping 11 minutes for the Suns this season in just three games, Jones will have an opportunity to take part in the NBA Dunk Contest this month, joining Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan and Glenn Robinson III.

Spending most of his time in the D-League this year in order to improve his all-around game, Jones has scored just three total points for Phoenix.

However, he has caught the attention of his teammates and coaches for his unmatched athleticism. Head coach Earl Watson went so far as to label him the team’s “most athletic player” earlier this season.

Considering the fact that guys like Eric Bledsoe and Marquese Chriss are also on the roster, that’s a big honor.

As stated above, Jones has been a viral sensation since high school. Check out the following video that shows off his hops on an up close and personal level.

Here’s a compilation of some of his finer moments at a high schooler.

Some guys are just born with natural hops!

Dunking in high school is fine and dandy, but he quickly shut down anyone’s questions of whether or not he could continue his high-flying ways in college. The following dunk was thrown down early on in his time at UNLV.

Judging by the flight he showed there, might he take off from beyond the free throw line in the dunk contest?

The chances are pretty high.

Here’s are two more examples of his insane hops from UNLV. The first took place in a preseason dunk show and the other took place during a game.

Will he attempt to jump over five or six guys on his way to the rim?

Since joining the D-League, many parts of his game have been identified as problem areas, but soaring through the sky and slamming the ball through the net isn’t one of them. Here are some of his finer dunks so far this season.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better in-game dunker at the NBA level. Therefore, it makes sense why he’s taking part in the All-Star festivities from a pure entertainment perspective.

Nate Robinson was never an All-Star, but won three dunk contests. Might Jones take a similar path? He’s just 19 and has all the dunking potential in the world.

After all, look at what he did in a 2014 dunk contest in City of Palms.

You can argue that those dunks would have won an NBA contest.

While it’ll be tough to live up to last year’s battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, the chances of Jones completing a dunk we have never seen before is very high considering his exceptional resume.

One thing will be certain after the contest: people will know who Derrick Jones Jr. is.