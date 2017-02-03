A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Alvaro Morata for what seems like forever.

Not one transfer window seems to pass without his name being tied to one Premier League club or another, but now that list has been narrowed down to two.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are thought to be the frontrunners for his signature, though one may be in a slightly better position to bag him up than the other.

Over the past week, rumours from Spain have claimed that there is already a deal in place to take Chelsea striker Diego Costa to China, meaning the Blues will need to replace the 28-year-old.

The Blues attempted to sign the Madrid striker over the summer but ultimately fell short, though The Telegraph is claiming that with Morata wanting to leave the Bernabeu this year and Madrid willing to part with him for a fee in the region of £50million, Antonio Conte has suddenly found himself in pole position to land his signature.

Morata has a fan in the shape of Arsene Wenger, but it seems that the 24-year-old has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge instead.

The report states that the Spanish international has told his friends that he expects to link up with Conte in west London.

The former Juventus boss organised Morata's move to Turin in 2014 before departing to take over the Italian national team.

However, Morata's arrival will mean that they will have to cope with Diego Costa's departure. There may only be four years between the two strikers, Costa is by far the more prolific of the two.

No doubt, Morata would have excellent service at Chelsea, but he isn't a like for like replacement, and given the fee he would cost fans shouldn't expect to see them dipping back into the market for another front man.

