Sir Alex Ferguson sends video message to Anthony Crolla

With less than two months to go until Anthony Crolla's long awaited rematch with Jorge Linares, preparations for the fight are well underway.

The Brit lost his WBA lightweight title when the two squared up for the first time back in September on a points decision but are set to go toe-to-toe once again at the Manchester Arena on March 25.

Crolla, who has suffered five losses in his professional career to date, will go into the fight as the slight underdog but will take some confidence from his impressive showing in the previous bout.

And, in case he needed any more motivation to inspire a victory, one of his most famous fans has sent a special message over Twitter.

After being born and bred in the city, Crolla is a massive Manchester United supporter and has built up a particularly strong rapport with the club ever since he suffered a fractured skull after confronting some burglars in 2014.

During his recovery, the 30-year-old received a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson and ahead of the upcoming fight, the former Man United manager has reached out again.

You can see Ferguson's message in the tweet below, but the advice is simple - win back the world title.

"Good luck in your rematch with that Venezuelan," Ferguson said. "Give him hell!"

"Remember, when you win United win. You've got all that support behind so good luck, all the best."

It is true, Crolla will need to give just about everything he has got to beat Linares.

The 31-year-old from Venezuela has held world titles at three different weights and although he has three losses to his name, the most recent of those came back in 2012.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

Since then, Linares has gone on to become widely regarded as one of the best lightweights in the world.

Crolla has already seen and replied to Ferguson's message on Twitter, only time will tell if it has the desired effect, though.

