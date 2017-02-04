Five players to watch in this year's Six Nations

After an eagerly anticipated wait, this year’s Six Nations finally kicks off this weekend with Scotland taking on Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh whilst London’s Twickenham Stadium host England v France.

With the tournament set to be another memorable one, we take a look at five players who should take this competition by storm.



Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Garry Ringrose has received much deserved praise recently ahead of his first Six Nations campaign with Ireland.

Hailed as the country’s brightest prospect since Brian O’Driscoll, the youngster has a cool and collected personality and the hype around him shouldn’t affect his performances on the field.

Having only made three caps for his country, the 22-year-old goes into the tournament fairly inexperienced but former Ireland boss Eddie O’Sullivan claims he is incredibly efficient and rarely makes mistakes.

“Garry's trademark is he is incredibly efficient. Young players make bloopers, but he doesn't make mistakes. It's important to remain calm under pressure and then when your opportunity comes, you take it.”

Ringrose scored his first international try in a 27-24 win over Australia last time he put on an Ireland shirt and will be hoping and expected to maintain that form on the big stage in the next few weeks.

Huw Jones (Scotland)

Like Ringrose, Scotland’s centre Huw Jones also makes his Six Nations debut in Edinburgh.

The first time Jones step foot on the grass of Murrayfield Stadium he ended the game with the man of the match award, bagging a two-try brace against Australia back in November.

Scotland’s assistant coach Jason O’Halloran claimed he had never seen a centre with such a complete skill set as Jones looks set to make only his fourth appearance for his country tomorrow.

The sudden rise of Jones is what will make him stand out in this year’s tournament. 2014 saw him playing for his local side Western Province before Stormers snapped him up a year later. 2017 will be only his third year playing in Rugby League and this tournament could highlight exactly how far the 23-year-old has come.

Sergio Parisse (Italy)

One of the most experienced players entering this year’s tournament is Italian veteran Sergio Parisse.

The 33-year-old skipper, who looks set to receive his 122nd cap for his country, is the man who can instigate his side’s drive for success this campaign.

Although not the youngest in the side, Parisse is still tipped to play a pivotal role in Conor O’Shea’s side and his leadership qualities could prove vital if Italy are to, against all odds, get their hands on silverware this time around.

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Scotland’s Finn Russell has been on top of his game of late. Playing a key role in Glasgow’s play-off push, not to mention their impressive Champions Cup run, the Scottish centre has attracted the attention of some big names with Bath and Gloucester, to name a couple, keeping an eye on him.

There’s no denying Russell is on fine form with Glasgow and Captain Greg Laidlaw claimed the 24-year-old is ‘playing the best rugby of his life.’

Though Scotland aren’t backed to cause much damage in this year’s Six Nations, having Russell in the side could go a long way in possibly causing a shock.

Maro Itoje (England)

One of the most inevitable players to watch would be England’s Maro Itoje.

The 22-year-old was one of the stand-out players in England’s invincible side of last year and looks to make the headlines again during the Six Nations.

It has already been confirmed that Itoje will start in England’s back line against France this weekend and Coach Eddie Jones has tried to calm the hype surrounding his player’s recent rise.

Although he will start in defence against France, there is a good chance Itoje could drift into the blindside flanker position with Chris Robshaw out injured.

No matter where Jones decides to put Itoje, there’s no doubting that he will play a vital role in England’s aim to defend their title.

