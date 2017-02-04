Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Dimitri Payet has ruined his chance of ending his career as a West Ham legend - but although the Frenchman must feel disappointed at the acrimonious manner in which his Hammers’ career has ended, his relief at securing a move back to Marseille is palpable.

“This is what I wanted, it was clear from the start,” the mercurial midfielder was quoted as saying by Goal earlier this week. “Thanks to all the Marseille staff for doing what was necessary.

“I wanted to leave for this project which is just starting. It’s come during a period when I was really missing France.”

Payet received a hero’s welcome after coming on as an injury-time substitute against Lyon at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday night.

Five minutes after Payet entered the fray, Doria scored the winner to send Marseille through to the Coupe de France round of 16.

A night to forget for Payet

Payet was named amongst the substitutes again for Marseille’s Ligue 1 clash away to struggling Metz on Friday evening but was sent on by Rudi Garcia in the 54th minute with the scores level at 0-0.

However, Payet failed to inspire his side to all three points. In fact, it was much more embarrassing that that: Marseille suffered a shock 1-0 defeat after conceding an 82nd-minute free-kick by Yann Jouffre.

And West Ham supporters couldn’t contain their delight on Twitter - particularly as the winning goal came from a free-kick.

Payet, of course, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best set-piece takers and the irony of Marseille losing to a free-kick wasn’t lost on the Hammers’ faithful.

Video: Payet's highlights v Metz

Karen Brady hits out at Payet (again)

Meanwhile, West Ham chief executive Karen Brady has hit out at “naughty schoolboy” Payet (again) in her latest SunSport column.

"Dimitri Payet would have become a legend to every Hammers supporter. But he's a dead loss instead,” she wrote, per the Mirror.

"It would be unfair to say he hasn’t been trying this season but the manager knew in the weeks before Christmas that his heart wasn’t in it.

"Once Slaven Bilic realised the damage Payet was inflicting to morale, we did the only thing that made sense. We sold him for as much as we could, to the only club who wanted to buy him."

