What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

dimitri payet.

West Ham fans mock Dimitri Payet on Twitter after his second Marseille appearance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dimitri Payet has ruined his chance of ending his career as a West Ham legend - but although the Frenchman must feel disappointed at the acrimonious manner in which his Hammers’ career has ended, his relief at securing a move back to Marseille is palpable.

“This is what I wanted, it was clear from the start,” the mercurial midfielder was quoted as saying by Goal earlier this week. “Thanks to all the Marseille staff for doing what was necessary.

“I wanted to leave for this project which is just starting. It’s come during a period when I was really missing France.”

Article continues below

Payet received a hero’s welcome after coming on as an injury-time substitute against Lyon at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday night.

Five minutes after Payet entered the fray, Doria scored the winner to send Marseille through to the Coupe de France round of 16.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Watch: NFL stars read hilarious mean tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

The extreme measure the Patriots are taking in practice to prepare for Julio Jones

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

[Photo] Big Show tweets image showing off his amazing new physique

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

Speculated WrestleMania plans for Dean Ambrose drastically undermine his in-ring ability

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Why West Ham fans are destroying Payet after his second Marseille match

Patrice Evra reveals what stopped him signing for Man United in January

Patrice Evra reveals what stopped him signing for Man United in January

A night to forget for Payet

Payet was named amongst the substitutes again for Marseille’s Ligue 1 clash away to struggling Metz on Friday evening but was sent on by Rudi Garcia in the 54th minute with the scores level at 0-0.

FBL-FRA-CUP-MARSEILLE-LYON

However, Payet failed to inspire his side to all three points. In fact, it was much more embarrassing that that: Marseille suffered a shock 1-0 defeat after conceding an 82nd-minute free-kick by Yann Jouffre.

And West Ham supporters couldn’t contain their delight on Twitter - particularly as the winning goal came from a free-kick.

Payet, of course, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best set-piece takers and the irony of Marseille losing to a free-kick wasn’t lost on the Hammers’ faithful.

Check out their reaction…

And now for a few funny ones...

Video: Payet's highlights v Metz

You can see Payet's highlights v Metz here...

Karen Brady hits out at Payet (again)

Meanwhile, West Ham chief executive Karen Brady has hit out at “naughty schoolboy” Payet (again) in her latest SunSport column.

"Dimitri Payet would have become a legend to every Hammers supporter. But he's a dead loss instead,” she wrote, per the Mirror.

Conservative Party Autumn Conference 2015 - Day 2

"It would be unfair to say he hasn’t been trying this season but the manager knew in the weeks before Christmas that his heart wasn’t in it.

"Once Slaven Bilic realised the damage Payet was inflicting to morale, we did the only thing that made sense. We sold him for as much as we could, to the only club who wanted to buy him."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Dimitri Payet
West Ham United
Mark Noble
Marseille

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again