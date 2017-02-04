What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Claudio Ranieri is in danger of seeing his Premier League champions relegated this campaign.

Claudio Ranieri has taken drastic measures in a bid to rescue Leicester City's season

While Leicester City and their fans were on top of the world last May, when they lifted the Premier League trophy, what has confronted them since has been of huge contrast.

The Foxes have recorded just five league wins, with 15 games to go, and with the likes of Hull and Swansea having been lifted by their recent managerial appointments, things are only getting tougher for the Champions.

That, inevitably, has put huge pressure on Claudio Ranieri, who oversaw one of the game's biggest fairytale stories of all time last campaign, but now faces growing claims that he could be sacked.

But while the Italian has appeared calm, despite his side being two points off the relegation zone, it appears the former Chelsea boss has taken drastic measures in order to ensure they don't become the first title holders in 79 years to be relegated the following season.

However, what Ranieri has done in desperation to avoid following in the footsteps of that Manchester City side from 1938, has been drastic, to say the least.

According to the Telegraph, the Leicester boss required his players to train on the morning of midweek games and confused his players by altering his tactics less than two hours before kick-off.

In such a physically demanding league as the Premier League, it's surprising the 65-year-old has resorted to such methods so close to a match, and his last-minute changes suggest the Italian is struggling to identify the tactics that will give them the best chance of winning.

Ranieri feeling the pressure

But it appears the pressure is seriously growing on the Foxes boss, who also angrily confronted a member of backroom staff nose-to-nose in the dressing room after a row about football boot studs.

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

And if that wasn't enough to suggest the strain Ranieri is facing in the final four months of the season, the fact he has marginalised his assistant, Craig Shakespeare, and become distant with his staff, suggest there is, worryingly, a growing disharmony amongst the group.

Leicester's players are understood to be losing faith in the manager's somewhat bizarre methods and tactics - many of which are changed last minute - with Robert Huth and Wes Morgan have been gesticulating to the Foxes technical area in some games, in a bid to seek assurances about how they were being asked to play.

Questionable decision making

Ranieri was praised for how he managed to not only win the Premier League with the Foxes last season but how he helped his players keep their nerve during the run-in to the end of the campaign.

Derby County v Leicester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

However, it seems all the good that the Italian did at the King Power Stadium last season has gone out the window and the growing pressure is seemingly making the Leicester chief make some rather questionable decisions.

And Leicester could find themselves in the relegation zone this weekend, even before they play top-four chasing Manchester United, if Crystal Palace beat fellow relegation strugglers Sunderland.

It is a far cry from this time last campaign when they were three points clear of City at the top of the table. But, unfortunately, it's back to reality for Ranieri and his men.

Topics:
Robert Huth
Football
Premier League
Daniel Drinkwater
Leicester City
Kasper Schmeichel

