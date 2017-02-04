Patrice Evra explains why he didn't join Man United in January

Manchester United fans went into 2017 half-expecting Jose Mourinho to bring in a couple of new faces during the January transfer window.

Even before the window had opened, it was believed a deal for Victor Lindelof was only a signature away from being completed and yet the Benfica defender remains in Portugal.

The other whispers of a January move to Old Trafford involved the possible return of a familiar face.

Patrice Evra was available to sign from Juventus last month after falling out of favour and United were reportedly interested in bringing the defender back to the Premier League.

In the end, the Frenchman ended up joining Marseille - much to the disappointment of many Man United supporters.

However, in an interview with Sky Italia, Evra revealed that there was an element of truth behind the speculation and confirmed he was 'very close' to returning.

The Old Trafford favourite admitted talks were held with Mourinho but believes one unnamed person was responsible for the move collapsing.

"I was very close to a return to Manchester United," Evra said, as per Goal.

"I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return.

"Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they [the club] would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams.

"Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling.

"We only spent one day to close the deal. They really treated me like a God, making it clear they had a great need for me."

Evra was probably wise to avoid revealing the identity of the person he believes blocked a return as they would have undoubtedly received some hefty abuse from the club's supporters.

During the 35-year-old's first stint in Manchester, he made over 350 appearances, scored ten goals and won countless honours, including the Champions League in 2008.

But if he had come back it is unlikely he would have been Mourinho's first choice left-back.

Despite Mourinho's problems with Luke Shaw, he has plenty of cover in the form of Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo.

Therefore, the mystery man who stopped Evra's return may have actually been a blessing in disguise.

