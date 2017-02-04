Jamie Redknapp destroys Arsene Wenger for his comments on midfield star

By now, Arsenal fans must be sick of hearing Arsene Wenger reveal which world class players he nearly brought to the club over the years.

For one reason or another, the long-serving manager has missed out on a seemingly endless stream of talent that would have pushed the club onto the next level had they signed.

And his latest admission came this week when he revealed he nearly picked up combative midfielder N'Golo Kante, not once, but twice!

The France international formed a key part of the Leicester midfield that won the Premier League title last term before moving to Chelsea over the summer to help them reclaim their spot at the top of the table.

However, it's not only Arsenal fans getting annoyed at hearing these near miss stories, as Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has lashed out at Wenger for not getting these kind of deals done.

Writing on Sky Sports, he deviated from praising Antonio Conte's merits to give a few choice words to Wenger over his failure to sign the midfield powerhouse.

"Arsene Wenger was asked about Kante on Friday and he said: “we tried to sign him twice”. Well, for me, that’s not good enough," Redknapp wrote.

“Why did you nearly sign him? Why didn’t you sign him?

“Arsenal are in the Champions League, if they want to push the boat out they’ve got the money to compete.

“But that’s a terrible indictment of where Arsenal are that they couldn’t bring him in if they wanted to. He would have been the perfect fit for them.”

Wenger instead spent £35million on Swiss international Granit Xhaka over the summer, who hasn't had the kind of impact that the manager or the fans would have hoped for.

Incidents like these inevitably impact on Arsenal's season and with his contract up at the end of the current campaign, a failure to maintain their top four status could see it difficult for him to continue.

