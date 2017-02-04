Official online NBA destination in the UK

Westbrook carries OKC to win; Rockets edge past Bulls; Celtics down Lakers

RAPTORS (30-21) 94, MAGIC (20-32) 102

Four of Orlando's starters hit double figures with Serge Ibaka (20/12/1) and Evan Fournier (20/10/4) leading the team with a double-double each as they beat Toronto for the second time in a week. All-Star Kyle Lowry (18/5/7) was one of three players with 18 points for the struggling Raptors.

PACERS (27-22) 106, NETS (9-41) 97

Paul George (24/11/3) and Jeff Teague (24/3/7) posted a team-high in scoring as they took over down the stretch at Barclays Center. As usual, Brook Lopez (23/6/1) led Brooklyn in scoring and was the only starter to record double-digits.

TIMBERWOLVES (19-31) 108, PISTONS (23-27) 116

Marcus Morris (36/6/2) and Jon Leuer (24/4/1) both hit career-highs in this win. Andre Drummond (12/18/0) added a double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns (24/11/1) put up his customary big numbers but it wasn't enough to prevent a second straight loss.

BULLS (25-26) 117, ROCKETS (37-17) 121 OT

James Harden (42/12/9) hit the game-winning shot and was just one assist shy of another triple-double. Sixth Man of the Year contender Eric Gordon (21/1/4) provided a huge boost off the bench. Michael Carter-Williams (23/9/6) and Dwyane Wade (19/9/6) had big games for Chicago who were without Jimmy Butler through an injury.

Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets

GRIZZLIES (30-22) 102, THUNDER (29-22) 114 

OKC snapped its three-game losing streak thanks to a 25th triple-double of the season by Russell Westbrook (38/13/12), who scored the final 15 points for his team to close the game out. Steven Adams (16/13/2) recorded a double-double including 11 offensive rebounds. Marc Gasol (31/4/8) led Memphis in scoring.

LAKERS (17-36) 107, CELTICS (32-18) 113

Eastern Conference Player of the Month Isaiah Thomas (38/2/4) continued his tear with another huge scoring night. Jae Crowder (18/6/1) also came up big for Boston who has won six straight. Lou Williams (21/4/4) and D'Angelo Russell (20/6/6) were the leading scorers for Los Angeles. The C's also overtook the Lakers for the most wins in NBA history with 3,252.

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

BUCKS (21-28) 117, NUGGETS (22-27) 121

Skilled big man Nikola Jokic (20/13/11) recorded his first career triple-double in his return to the lineup after a hip injury. Wilson Chandler (23/8/3) and Kenneth Faried (19/11/1) also put up big numbers for Denver. Talented duo Jabari Parker (27/11/4) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (23/8/5) produced strong displays but it wasn't enough for Milwaukee.

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

SUNS (16-34) 105, KINGS (19-31) 103

Phoenix's rising young star Devin Booker (33/2/2) hit his first ever game-winning buzzer-beater to snap a five-game losing skid. His backcourt partner Eric Bledsoe (20/6/4) and T.J. Warren (21/5/1) also contributed hugely. DeMarcus Cousins (22/12/12) poured in a triple-double but Sacramento has now lost three in a row and is 8-14 at home.

Phoenix Suns v Indiana Pacers

MAVERICKS (20-30) 108, TRAIL BLAZERS (22-29) 104

Yogi Ferrell (32/2/5) - who is on a 10-day contract with Dallas - easily beat his previous career-high of 17 with a huge display where he connected on 9-11 three-pointers. Wesley Matthews (27/6/3) enjoyed a strong return to his old team. C.J. McCollum (28/7/6) led Portland in scoring as Damian Lillard (13/9/6) struggled badly from the field going 4-20.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

