Football

Mesut Ozil.

Barcelona ready to put Mesut Ozil on their transfer wish list

Football News
24/7

Just in case Arsenal fans were already on edge about the ongoing contract talks between Mesut Ozil and the club, Barcelona are preparing to come along and make them feel a whole lot worse.

With just 18 months remaining on his current deal, Arsene Wenger has frantically been trying to convince the Germany international to commit his future to the club beyond his present deal.

The stand off between the player and club has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere, and now it seems that Barcelona could be about to throw their hat into the ring to snap him up.

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that the La Liga title contenders have already shown an interest in the 28-year-old twice before and will make a serious move to land his signature if they are given any kind of encouragement.

Ozil is presently Arsenal's biggest earner on £180,000-per-week, and Barca aren't likely to have many problems with offering a significant raise.

It is claimed that Ozil is keen to see his weekly salary jump up to £250,000-per-week, though he is also eager to know what is in store for Wenger's future before he commits his own.

Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation as well, having previously been linked with a move for him when he left Real Madrid.

The report states that Real also have a buy-back clause installed in his contract, and Arsenal must inform them first if they are planning on letting him move on to another club.



This could potentially put the breaks on any potential move to the Nou Camp.

However, Arsenal are also trying to keep a hold of fellow playmaker Alexis Sanchez, too. 

Like Ozil, the Chilean wants a bump up to £250,000-per-week, though he has some significant interest from the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and a number of Chinese Super League clubs.

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Football
Arsene Wenger
Barcelona





