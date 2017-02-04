Steph Curry explains why he's not competing in the Three-Point contest this year

When the NBA revealed the participants for this year's Three-Point contest at the All-Star weekend in New Orleans, many fans were disappointed to see a popular name missing.

Back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry has opted against competing after winning it in 2015 and losing in the final to Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson last year in Toronto.

After the Warriors' win over the Clippers on Thursday, Curry explained his reasons for skipping it this year.

“I’ve done it six times I think,” Curry said, via The Mercury News. “I told myself I was going to do it until I won. Then I won. Then I had to defend. And then Klay beat me. So it’s a little bit of an internal battle. But honestly, this All-Star weekend is the slowest schedule-wise I’ve had and I wanted to capitalize on that rest.

"So it was a tough decision. I love the spotlight being out there shooting, competing with the field, it’s so much fun — the lights, the atmosphere, just you and the rim — but I put a lot of equity into that contest and it’s time to kind of move on.”

Though fans in New Orleans may not want to hear this, it's no surprise that the point guard is thinking of the bigger picture and getting enough rest in order to be at full health heading into the playoffs.

After exerting a lot of energy chasing a regular season record of 73 wins last year, the Dubs know that they must manage themselves better this time around to have another run at the finals and for Curry, in particular, to avoid another injury.