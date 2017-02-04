What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lucas Hernandez posted embarrassing tweet about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gerard Pique in 2011

Lucas Hernandez hit the headlines on Friday morning after disturbing reports emerged that he’d been arrested in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The Atletico Madrid defender, 20, was involved in a domestic dispute, according to Spanish police.

Hernandez, per Marca, claimed his partner fell accidentally after an argument between the pair at his house.

The France Under-21 international said he’d been having dinner with his teammates before getting home late.

Hernandez claims his girlfriend blamed him for his late return and struck his car - leading to a fall and the minor injuries that she was treated for.

Because of the judge’s decision not to publicly comment as of yet, Atletico have not made a statement, but it would be a surprise if the defender was part of Diego Simeone’s match-day squad for this evening’s La Liga clash against Leganes at the Vicente Calderon.

CORRECTION-FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-ATLETICO

Vulgar tweets he sent years ago have now emerged

To make matters worse for Hernandez, it’s now been revealed that he posted some pretty vulgar tweets a few years ago.

Catalan newspaper Sport show that Hernandez posted a tweet insulting Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gerard Pique, another one insulting Pique’s superstar wife Shakira, and even one in which he insults Atletico.

Hernandez on Shakira…

“She is a b***h w***e.”

p1b8455s7b1ogd18tn1svr1u30jqj9.jpg

Hernandez on Zlatan and Pique…

“And Pique eats Ibra, sons of w****s.”

p1b84571bg1h45b8r15cpjtgss1b.jpg

Hernandez’s dig at Atletico….

“Atletico don’t have a museum”.

p1b845803u8g4fqq1srr186b1fnad.jpg

Bizarre behaviour

Sport claim that Hernandez was a Real Madrid fan at the time, but he was still on the books of Atleti in 2012, when he posted the tweet.

Bizarre behaviour.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ATLETICO-MADRID

Hernandez might eventually be asked to explain the aforementioned tweets; however, for now, his focus is very much on proving his innocence and clearing his name.

