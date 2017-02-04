Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Love.

Kevin Love says he expects to be in Cleveland for "a long time" amid trade rumours

Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love has been no stranger to trade rumours and with the deadline approaching, his name has inevitably cropped up again.

The difference this year, however, is that it has some substance as the New York Knicks made an offer to the reigning champions to swap Carmelo Anthony for Love.

The offer was swiftly rejected by the Cavs, who made it clear they are not prepared to move the power forward after he played an important role in their title win.

With the Wine and Gold taking on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight, K.Love - who may return after a two-game absence with back spasms - was unsurprisingly asked for his thoughts on the trade speculation surrounding him once again.

The four-time All-Star said he has grown accustomed to the talk that he could be on the move, but said he "expects to be here [Cleveland] for a long time."

With LeBron James making it clear publicly that he would like another playmaker added to the roster, the trade rumours have been in overdrive with Love's name constantly mentioned as he's seen as the team's only tradeable asset.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

But it's not something that bothers the big man who is having his best season in The Land, averaging 19.9 points and 11 rebounds per game and being selected as an All-Star for the first time as a member of the Cavaliers.

"I predicted that," Love said. "I said it doesn't matter if I have an All-Star year or it's one start or the other, [rumours are] always going to be there, right?

"With this being my ninth year in the league, I guess it's just part of the growth process."

