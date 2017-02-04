Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba endured similar starts to life at Manchester United this season, after becoming two of the club's big four summer signings made by Jose Mourinho.

Neither managed to live up to expectations when they first arrived at Old Trafford, with the Armenian failing to make an impact, much like Pogba.

But while Mkhitaryan has finally found his feet in Mourinho's team, the Frenchman is still yet to start firing on all cylinders - although, there have been some significant signs of improvement.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

And it's hard to imagine for most players, let alone fans, what the burden of an £89 million price tag can have on a player's ability to freely perform to the best of their capabilities.

For Pogba, it seems that pressure is showing. After a magnificent four years with Juventus - in which he won Serie A in each of his four seasons at the club - that prolific form that earned him a return to Old Trafford has yet to be replicated.

Article continues below

There have been flashes of brilliance from the 23-year-old, but he will know too well that Mourinho will be demanding more from his world-record signing over the coming seasons.

Mkhitaryan, who can sympathise with Pogba's current situation, claims to know why his United teammate has yet to win over all of his critics.

Mkhi backs Pogba's big potential

"He has a very big potential and I know he is able to do it much better because he is able to do it and he has showed us quite a lot," said Mkhitaryan, as per Sky Sports.

"He needs a little bit more time to adapt because it's not very easy to be worth £89m.

"For him, it is a little bit hard because he is still 23 years old and maybe he is thinking he needs to do more than he's doing but I know with the manager he is going to find the solution to solve it and he's trying to do it already.

"Maybe people are waiting for something extraordinary from him, some miracles, but everyone has to know he's a football player, a human being, so he just has to play the way he can play and he will do better."

Despite his return to Old Trafford not having been the smoothest of transitions, the France midfielder will have to remind himself of what it was that earned him a return to Old Trafford in the first place - his world-class potential.

Ferdinand blasts Frenchman and Lingard

Some would debate whether Pogba is world class just yet, but anyone who followed the former United academy graduate's time in Italy will know that the midfielder possesses something incredibly special.

Rio Ferdinand recently criticised Pogba and Jesse Lingard after the Frenchman posted on Instagram a video of the pair messing around in the club's training ground dressing rooms.

The former United defender claimed they couldn't do that in their current predicament, with the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League, and that could act as a reminder for Pogba, most importantly.

Mourinho and his staff can do everything within their power to help Pogba become the best he can be but, ultimately, it will come down to the Frenchman.

Time will tell if he was really worth the world-record fee they paid to get the young Frenchman back to the club.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms