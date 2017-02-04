Due to the NBA's bumper new television deal, the league's two-year salary cap increase has already seen spending like never before.

This past summer a number of eye-catching contracts were dished out and those players out of contract must have thought that Christmas had come early.

For players across the league, the last offseason and the next are by far the best times to be a free agent.

For others, however, they have to be content with what they've got (which isn't something to be upset about in most players' cases).

Luckily for several franchises, they were able to lock down their star players before this period

Here are the five best contracts in the NBA:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

This has been the best contract in the league for a number of years. Steph's $12 million-a-year deal has been one of the main catalysts for the team's success in recent years.

His persistent ankle injuries in his early years cost him a big deal when it came to signing an extension with the Dubs, which allowed them to acquire important championship pieces like Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut, as well as locking down Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to long-term deals.

Let's not forget that it was also a huge reason why they were able to pair the back-to-back MVP with another MVP in Kevin Durant. That will all change this summer, however, as the point guard will likely become the highest-paid player in the NBA when he enters free agency.

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

What IT4 is doing in a green uniform this season has shocked many people but knowing that he's currently just on a two-year $12.4m deal will leave jaws hanging. Isaiah is averaging an amazing 29.7 points per game and a league-best 10.5 PPG in the fourth quarter.

The man now dubbed 'The King of the Fourth' has taken his game to a level few saw coming. His small-scale contract has allowed the Celtics to sign Al Horford to a max deal and still have enough cap space left over to make another huge free agent acquisition this summer.

Thomas is developing hero status in Boston and other stars will surely want to come and play with him.

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Although the two-time Defensive Player of the Year signed a max contract extension with the Spurs a few years ago, his deal now looks like a bargain compared to the sums of money garnered by players last summer, such as Mike Conley, DeMar DeRozan and Andre Drummond.

Whilst those players are great in their own right, Kawhi has put himself amongst the cream of the crop. He has become arguably the most complete player in the league with hardly any flaws to his game.

Therefore, his four-year $77.9m deal represents a steal for San Antonio as he would command a much higher salary in the today's market. That deal also allowed for the franchise to sign LaMarcus Aldridge as a free agent in 2015 and they can go for another marquee name again in the summer.

Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will significantly reward players who choose to sign extensions with the team they currently play with, as they will be able to offer them the biggest salary.

So, a penny for Irving's thoughts who pledged his future to the Cavs before this rule was placed. But after winning a championship, do you think he cares? Not one bit. His four-year $77.9m deal paved the way for Cleveland to re-sign LeBron James and tie down Kevin Love as part of a big three. The rest is history.

The improved salary cap - as well as a healthy luxury tax bill - also helped them give long-term deals to their championship-winning core of Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

This is one of the best contracts of them all, particularly as the Greek Freak signed his extension with the Bucks before the start of this campaign. It's also beneficial for the team as he opted to sign for less than the max that they could've offered.

His four-year $100m extension will not go into effect until next season, but he has no player or early termination option on it and will be the face of the franchise for the duration. Therefore, Bucks fans will continue to see one of the league's most talented players continue to blossom in Wisconsin.

Giannis will be a first-time All-Star and his displays this year show that Jason Kidd and the Bucks have pulled off a huge coup. He leads the team in every facet; points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks. This deal will also allow the franchise to add some good complementary pieces around the 22-year-old to keep them competitive.