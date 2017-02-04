Twitter reacts to the shock David Beckham allegations

David Beckham’s clean-cut image is in danger of being tarnished - if it hasn’t already been - following shock allegations published by several major newspapers this morning following an investigation by European outlets including Mediapart.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who is yet to make any comment in response to the reports, is accused of being furious after being denied a knighthood back in 2013.

Beckham - according to the explosive leaked documents, which have been brought to our attention by the Mirror - said it was a “f***ing joke” that he’d been overlooked for the prestigious gong.

Article continues below

He’s accused of writing a furious email to his long-time PR man Simon Oliveira, complaining about the decision.

“Katherine Jenkins OBE for what?” Beckham is alleged to have written in the email. “Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. F***ing joke.”

Article continues below

As the Mirror point out, Beckham was referring to Jenkins’ confession that she’d taken drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, in the past.

He’s also accused of saying, per the Daily Mail: “It's a disgrace to be honest and if I was American I would of got something like this ten years ago.”

It doesn't stop there, either...

But the shock allegations don’t stop there.

Football Leaks also claim that Beckham reacted angrily when Oliveira suggested the football star put $1 million into a prize-giving UNICEF dinner in Shanghai.

Beckham’s alleged response is as follows: “I don't want to put my personal money into this cause.

“To pour this million into the fund, is like putting my own money in. If there was no fund, the money would be for me. This f****** money is mine.”

Twitter reacts to the Beckham allegations

The allegations have, needless to say, sparked quite a reaction from stunned Twitter users.

Piers Morgan even goes as far as to say Beckham has been exposed as a “total fraud”.

Others found it funny...

Expect this story to run and run over the coming weeks…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms