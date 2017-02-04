Simon Timson, the Lawn Tennis Association's new performance director, is open to expanding his horizons off-court to develop more elite tennis players in Britain.

As Great Britain started their latest Davis Cup venture against Canada last night, Timson got his first glimpse of what's to come since transferring from performance director of UK Sport to the LTA in November.

Admittedly, tennis is not Timson's forte, but he believes that Britain's best coaches could benefit from the experience of several sporting figures outside of tennis.

"Whether it's the likes of Andrew Strauss or Sir Alex Ferguson, whoever they want to learn from," said Timson, with both Wimbledon regulars and the latter a huge admirer of Andy Murray.

"Who do they look up to and respect and they see deal with the challenges they face on a regular basis? Get them in, give them the support to discuss with them and learn from them.

"I do think that most high performance environments and cultures, both within sport and other sectors like business, music or whatever it happens to be, share certain characteristics.

"It's quite a lonely place on tour. Sometimes you're on tour on your own with a player, you absorb everything from that player. You've got to help them and support them through their highs and lows throughout the year."

Things have improved in British tennis recently, with Timson inheriting the likes of Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund as other elite options, even if Murray is absent from GB's fold - like this weekend against the Canadians.

However, there is still a lot of work to do in creating strength in depth on the ATP circuit, as well as addressing the fact that Britain's junior honours have become worryingly scarce in recent years.

"There are so many options and we've got to get really good at attracting the most athletically gifted kids to choose the game, and when we do attract them we've got to have a really good performance pathway to persuade them to pursue tennis.

"A key part of my job is to drive up the delivery of standards so that we can get to the position where our talent pipeline is comparable to British cycling or sailing or, dare I say it, football, which in a lot of ways does a decent job.

" I can't see why, given time, we can't build a hugely respected pathway that hopefully, eight plus years down the line, makes the creation of champions at all levels of the game inevitable."

