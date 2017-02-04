John Feehan, the Six Nations Championship's chief executive, has reiterated his view that the introduction of bonus points is “inherently unfair”, while debate rumbles on as to whether or not the new scoring system will be a positive addition to the competition.

Last November, the Six Nations Council announced that it had decided to trial the new system this year, to try and encourage more attacking displays on the field - with bonus points awarded for teams scoring four or more tries, or losing by a margin of seven points or less.

To avoid potential embarrassment in bonus points ousting a Grand Slam team from top spot, a country going unbeaten for the championship's duration will receive an additional three points.

However, there are worries that bonus points could be detrimental to the Six Nation's unique fixture format, with three teams playing the majority of their matches on home soil, with the remaining three spending most of their time abroad.

Feehan remains adamant that there would be no qualms from the Council in bringing the short stint of bonus points in the championship to an end after this edition, if they fail to deliver positive results.

“I haven’t changed my view on (bonus points). It is inherently unfair,” said Feehan.

“What we did was look at the balance. Is it more important to give an encouragement to teams to try and run the ball or is it more important that we attribute more importance to the level of unfairness.

“We are not saying we are right in introducing bonus points. It remains to be seen. It could go the wrong way too. It could be that home teams start to win repeatedly. What you are looking for is a level of uncertainty.

“It will be reviewed every year. If we get a significantly bad result out of it this year it will be changed next year but I can’t see that happening.

“We are not stupid. Even if we got a marginal wrong result this year you would have to give it time, perhaps a couple of seasons, to see if it changes people’s approach to the game.

“Frankly I don’t think it will make a huge difference. It might think that in the last 10 or 15 minutes of a game teams might go for a try instead of kicking for a goal.

“You would like to think they would set themselves up to attack a little bit more now than they might have in the past.”

The Six Nations gets underway this weekend, with Scotland vs Ireland being the opener, followed by England taking on France.

Tomorrow sees Italy host Wales.

