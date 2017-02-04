When David Luiz re-signed with Chelsea in the summer, it marked a sensational return to Stamford Bridge than no one saw coming.

The Brazilian defender left the west London club for Paris Saint-Germain in 2014, and everyone expected that to be the last they saw of the Selecao star.

However, with Antonio Conte having struggled to sign targets such as Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Kalidou Koulibaly, it appeared Luiz was a last resort that was sanctioned by the Blues.

But what has happened since Luiz's return to the club has been admirable, after managing to establish himself in the Premier League's joint-most resilient defence.

Chelsea have conceded just 16 league goals, in part thanks to the 29-year-old's quality at the back, and Luiz netted his first goal upon his return to the Blues against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher watched on as he witnessed Luiz give the Premier League table toppers a lead that looked like it was going to round of Liverpool's miserable January with another defeat.

But while it would have hurt him to see the Brazil international lash the ball into the back of the net, the Liverpool legend admits he has been hugely impressed with Luiz this season - so much so, he would like to see him in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award.

However, Carragher has not always been a big admirer of the former Benfica defender, who lacked trust under previous Blues bosses Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho.

Carragher: No one trusted Luiz

"The feeling was that top managers around the world could not trust the Brazil international and I have no doubt on August 31 that Conte would have felt that way," Carragher admitted, as per the Daily Mail.

Luiz's first three appearances for the Blues, upon his return, saw Conte's men concede seven goals - something unimaginable now - and back-to-back defeats to title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal. And the Italian could have been forgiven for initially having reservations about his new signing.

"It looked to be a transfer loaded with risk," Carragher continued. "But then Conte got to work and came up with the system that is propelling Chelsea to the title and has turned Luiz into one of the Premier League's outstanding performers.

"A measure of his new-found discipline is that his brilliant goal at Liverpool was his first of the year."

Indeed, both of Luiz's fellow defenders in Conte's preferred 3-4-3 formation have produced more passes with 1420 and 1145 respectively for Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill.

While Azpilicueta averages 77.2 touches per game, that is just 57.4 for Luiz. But that hasn't in anyway a bad reflection on the Brazilian, who has been transformed under Conte's guidance according to Carragher.

Too hot-headed

"I was critical of Luiz in the past for being too hot-headed and emotional," the former Reds star added.

"It might be one of the manager's best achievements so far, curbing his natural urge to charge forward and improving his concentration to such an extent that those rushes of blood that led to aberrations have been eradicated.

"He has helped keep 12 clean sheets so far but his best figure is the zero in the column reserved for errors that have led to goals. That is where defenders will always be judged and, so far, Luiz has been almost faultless."

But when Carragher shook his head in disbelief, it was nothing to do with his quick free-kick that caught goalkeeper Simon Mignolet off guard, but rather the defensive and assured performance he put in at Anfield.

And so impressive is Luiz, that Carragher hopes fellow professionals across the Premier League will recognise his form for Conte's Blues this season, as much as they do for his teammates such as Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante.

"In the next couple of months, you see, all footballers will receive the voting forms for the PFA awards." said Carragher.

"We already have an idea of what the shortlist will look like. It will be dominated by Chelsea players with Hazard, who is operating at his dazzling levels of two years ago, Diego Costa and the relentlessly impressive N'Golo Kante expected to be among the favourites."

Conte may not have got his first choice targets in the summer, but what he has in Luiz is an individual who could be a vital cog in the Blues streamrolling their way to the title.

