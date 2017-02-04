Steps have been taken to tackle the 'preloaded' start trick on the Formula One grid, after Ferrari let slip the concept communications with the FIA – with the matter made explicitly clear to all current F1 teams.

F1's governing body has become less lenient over the past year-and-a-half with regards to drivers having more control over their starts to races - which has led to teams looking for external ways to help in pulling away from the grid.

The value of good starts under current restrictions became clear as last season wore on, with Lewis Hamilton failing to make the most of several pole positions in losing out to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg's fast starts - notably in Australia, Bahrain, Italy, and Japan.

How 'preloaded' starts would work

The driver would fully engage the clutch shortly before the start procedure commenced. Then, the driver would select first gear.

The driver would then push the throttle until engine revs reached a pre-agreed point that would deliver the best getaway

The driver would then hit the brake pedal to commence the 'preload' phase.

Moments before the final red light comes on, the driver would start to release the clutch paddle to find a position where he felt the torque was best, and then hold it.

As soon as the red lights went out, the driver would then just need to release the brake pedal to make the perfect getaway.

As well as ensuring fast getaway each time, the procedure would also help to minimise wheelspin due to the engine revs dropping by a managed amount.

It is understood, however, that objections to the concept of a 'preloaded' start were lodged, not because of potential rule-breaking, but because of safety fears.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting argued that drivers would run the risk of anti-stall technology kicking in – which could leave cars stranded in the middle of the track at the start.

