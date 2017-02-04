How Jose Mourinho reacted to the news Wayne Rooney wanted to leave Man Utd in 2010

It’s hard not to feel that some Manchester United supporters have only partially forgiven Wayne Rooney after he asked to leave the club back in 2010.

It was reported at the time that Rooney wanted to quit Old Trafford for Manchester City - although the striker later insisted he would have gone abroad - but the move failed to materialise and the England international ended up signing a lucrative new five-year contract with his current employers.

"I said on Wednesday the manager's a genius,” Rooney, then 24, said of Sir Alex Ferguson, “and it's his belief and support that convinced me to stay."

United fans of a more cynical nature were convinced he would have gone to the Etihad Stadium had the Red Devils not offered him an eye-watering £250,000-a-week deal.

That Ferguson said Rooney had asked to leave the club for a second time in 2013, shortly before his final game in management, further irked the disgruntled United supporters who still hadn’t forgiven him properly for the events of 2010.

Mourinho wouldn't stand in Rooney's way now

Rooney is no longer the world-class forward he was in both 2010 and, to a lesser extent, 2013, so it’s no surprise that Jose Mourinho recently told reporters he wouldn’t stand in the veteran striker’s way if he wanted to go to China in the near future.

“I don’t know, it’s up to him,” the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “I don’t like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It’s their life, it’s their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career.

“The money is huge. The experience can also be interesting.

“I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I’m not that sort of guy.

“Everybody is responsible for their own life. I’m not critical with anyone.

"To be honest, in Wayne’s case, I have no idea because he has never mentioned it to me.”

Video: Mourinho's reaction to the Rooney news in 2010

But how did Mourinho react when it was revealed Rooney wanted to leave Old Trafford six-and-a-half years ago?

Well, the question was put to Mourinho by a Sky Sports journalist during his debut season with Real Madrid and the video is still available to watch on YouTube.

Mourinho’s reaction - remember, this was back during the days when he was happy to be at the Bernabeu - was typically amusing.

“My thoughts are… he will stay,” Mourinho responded, with a beaming smile on his face.

“He probably wants to leave for some reasons but I believe he belongs to Man Utd, he belongs to Man Utd fans, he belongs to Old Trafford. I believe he’s going to stay.

“But if United decide they want him to leave, give me a call.”

Asked if he’d be interested in signing Rooney, Mourinho began to laugh while nodding his head.

“Everybody will be interested!

“But again, I don’t think so. I think - and I wish - because I like him, I like Sir Alex, I like Man Utd.

“I believe the best thing for him is to stay there for life.”

Be careful what you wish for, Jose…

Mourinho knew Rooney would stay

The journalist then said: “Rooney and [Cristiano] Ronaldo again, here at the Bernabeu, that would be something special, wouldn’t it?”

Mourinho, again trying to hold back his laughter, then added: “Yep! But he will stay. He will stay at Old Trafford, for sure.”

Although it sounded crazy at the time, Mourinho was proven to be spot on.

