How Ronaldinho reacted to Lionel Messi's first Barcelona goal in 2005

When Lionel Messi burst onto the scene at Barcelona as a fresh-faced teenager, it was patently clear the Catalonians had a future superstar on their hands.

On November 16, 2003, the Argentine made his senior debut in a friendly against Jose Mourinho's Porto and earned himself a regular place in Barcelona's training squad.

Almost a year passed before Messi made another appearance for the first team but in October 2004, after senior players spoke to then-manager Frank Rijkaard, he was given his opportunity.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

It took Messi almost seven months to record his first senior goal for Barcelona, which came against Albacete in May 2005 from an assist by Ronaldinho.

At that moment, the Brazilian knew Messi was something special.

Ronaldinho rejoined Barcelona as a club ambassador earlier this week and speaking at his unveiling, he was inevitably asked about his former teammate's career.

In response, the 36-year-old reflected on his time alongside Messi and revealed what went through his head when he watched him score against Albacete all those years ago.

In quotes relayed by @barcastuff_real, he said: "Look what Messi is doing... He can do many more things. There is nobody like him.

"When Messi scored his first goal against Albacete I gave him the assist. He's the same person he was back then. Nothing's changed.

"Messi is the best of his time, like [Diego] Maradona and others were in the past. When I saw Messi back then, I saw a monster.

"Any advice to Messi? No. Messi never needed advice. He has always been very clever."

So unbelievably talented was Messi as a teenager that Ronaldinho likened him to a "monster" - the good kind, of course.

But even the Brazil legend couldn't have predicted what Messi would go on to achieve throughout his time at the Camp Nou.

Since making history against Albacete 12 years ago, Messi has overtaken Cesar Rodriguez as the club's all-time top goalscorer (483) and become La Liga's all-time top goalscorer (327).

And then you have his trophy collection, which includes eight La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and four Champions League winner's medals.

