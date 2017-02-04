Yao Ming was drafted out of Shanghai, China in 2002 and many didn’t know what to expect out of the extremely tall center in his first year in the NBA.

At seven feet and six inches, he towered over some of the biggest centers of the era he played in and possessed a skillset that dwarfed most big men that he went up against.

The 36-year-old made the All-NBA second team and third team numerous times before a series of injuries threatened to derail his career.

On Friday he spoke about his expectations coming into Houston: “I didn’t know what to expect. I just wanted to play basketball, the NBA way, against the best players in the world. I just wanted to be deserved to play on this court.”

He shouldn’t have been worried, he not only looked like he belonged in the league during his career, but he now resides in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the most influential players of the last two decades.

Many of his old teammates like Tracy McGrady, Dikembe Mutombo and Shane Battier were present as his number was ready to head for the rafters. Houston fans absolutely raved as the ceremony to retire his number began.

Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon and Rudy Tomjanovich are the other players with their jerseys retired by the franchise.

As an eight-time All-Star, Yao averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and more than a block a game during his NBA tenure with the Rockets.